The Aontu leader is paying tribute to the former MLA Francie Brolly who’s died suddenly.

He was one of the founding members of the party after he left Sinn Fein in 2018.

Peadar Toibin says he had tremendous political insight and he stood up for his principles.

Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice-president, Michelle O’Neill, said Mr Brolly was a “significant figure” in the political life of east Derry for many years and would be missed by many.