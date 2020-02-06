Joyce makes two changes for Donegal game

Galway have made two changes for Sunday’s Division One encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny.
Manager Padraic Joyce has brought in Sean Kelly to corner back and Mikey Boyle to corner forward.
Johnny Duane and Finnian Ó’Laoi drop to the bench.
The Galway team to play Donegal in the Allianz League on Sunday.
1 Connor Gleeson
2 Sean Kelly
3 Sean Mulkerrin
4 Johnny Heaney
5 Gary O’Donnell
6 John Daly
7 Cillian McDaid
8 Ronan Steede
9 Cein D’Arcy
10 Eamon Brannigan
11 Damien Comer
12 Michael Daly
13 Robert Finnerty
14 Shane Walsh
15 Michael Boyle