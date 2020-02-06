Highland Radio tops latest Ipsos/MRBI poll

Highland Radio position as Ireland’s Number One local radio station has been confirmed with the publication of the latest round of JNLR listenership figures today.

64% of people in the area listen daily, and 85% of people listen at least once a week, giving the station a total market share of over 67%, the highest of any independent radio station in the country.

Managing Director Fionnuala Rabbitt says with plans for 30th birthday celebrations to be announced shortly, it’s very positive to get these results today: