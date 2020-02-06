Greens call for New Irish Language Plan for Donegal

The Green Party is calling for a new Irish Language Plan for Donegal to drive the growth and daily usage of the language.

The party calls for the creation of a new “Irish Quarter” in Letterkenny where Irish-language businesses, restaurants and shops can be located to create a cluster of Irish speakers in an urban setting.

The proposed plan would also see the creation of a new Irish language newspaper, increased supports for Irish language schools and the development of new Irish language courses at LYIT.

Green Party Candidate Michael White believes that the language needs a shot in the arm: