Eunan’s & Patricians clash in MacRory Cup

St Eunan’s College play their rescheduled MacRory Cup game against Patricians College of Carrickmacross this Saturday at the Burn Road in Termon (Throw In 2pm).

Last weekend’s original game was postponed following the sad passing of Callum Friel.

Callum was a Treanor Cup winning player with Eunan’s, he played Badminton for Donegal and was also an accomplished soccer player.

All proceeds from Saturday’s game in Termon will go to Callum’s Memorial Fund.

Victory for David O’Herlihy’s St Eunan’s team will see them meet St Colman’s of Newry in quarter final next Wednesday.