Donegal v Galway – Traffic Management Plan

The double header in O’Donnell Park next Sunday between the Galway Ladies and Men’s teams co-incides with the general election count in the Aura Centre next door. There will be a Garda Traffic Management plan in place (see below) and CLG Dhún na nGall/Naomh Adhamháin are also providing free shuttle buses for supporters.

Those coming from the west of the County can avail of a bus from Larkin’s Carpark at the Millbridge Bar, Newmills. Those coming through Letterkenny town – including Galway supporters – can avail of a bus at Black’s Corner near the old Dunne’s Stores.

Traffic Management Plan Sunday 9TH Feb 2020

St. Eunan’s GAA Club is hosting two National League GAA matches on Sunday 9th February 2020 at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny. Donegal play Galway in Ladies Lidl National Football League (throw in, 12.00 noon) and Donegal play Galway in Men’s Allianz National Football League (throw in, 2.00 pm).

The count for the General Election 2020 is also taking place in the Aura Leisure Centre on Sunday 9th February 2020. In order to effectively manage the traffic policing of this event, it is necessary to put certain restrictions and diversions into operation.

The vicinity of St Eunan’s GAA Club is a residential area and there is no parking available in the immediate environs. Parking in St Eunan’s GAA Club car park will be restricted to match officials, supporter buses and disabled drivers only. Parking will also be limited in the Aura Leisure Centre car park and once this carpark is full, access will be closed.

Once the Aura Leisure Centre car park is full, a road closure will be implemented at the Convent Road/R250 junction. All motorists other than residents of Ballymacool/Kirkstown/Conwal areas, HGV’s, buses, vehicles with passes and disabled permits will be diverted via Oldtown Bridge and Rockhill Road. People attending the match will only be permitted pedestrian access from this point. A free shuttle bus service will be in place to convey those requiring transport to and from the grounds. Match-goers are encouraged to use the large number of available car parks in Letterkenny town and avail of the free shuttle bus.

Traffic travelling from the Glenties direction will be turned, faced for home and parked on the left hand side of the road prior to reaching St Eunan’s GAA Club. No parking is permitted on the left hand side of the road approaching St. Eunan’s GAA Club.

To ensure an enjoyable, please plan your journey and comply with directions and instructions from Gardaí and match officials.