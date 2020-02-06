Donegal deserves better mental health services – Mac Lochlainn

A Sinn Fein Election Candidate says Donegal deserves proper mental health services.

It comes as there are 112 fewer psychologists than recommended in the HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service nationally, with the north west said to be experiencing some of the highest waiting lists in the country.

As part of its manifesto, the Sinn Fein aims to fully staff Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services teams, more investment in mental health primary care and a school curriculum for Positive Mental Health.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn their plan is comprehensive and one that aims to improve the overall system over the next few years……….