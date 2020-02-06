Doherty to wipe the floor in GE20 according to local poll

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty’s in line to collect one of the highest votes in the country on Saturday, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll for the Tirconaill Tribune has him at 32.8 per cent of the vote in the five seat constituency – almost triple the 11.1 percent of Education Minister Joe McHugh in second.

1,400 people were surveyed in face-to-face interviews between the 24th and 31st of January as part of the poll.

John McAteer, editor of the Tirconaill Tribune, says it’s further evidence of the Sinn Fein surge: