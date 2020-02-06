Cathal McShane turns down AFL move

Tyrone have been handed a boost with the news that Cathal McShane will be available for the Championship.

The All Star forward will stay in Ireland and not pursue an AFL career.

McShane had been trying out with Adelaide Crows.

Crows General Manager List Management and Strategy Justin Reid said the 24-year-old determined it was in his best interests to stay in Ireland after weighing up all considerations.

“It is a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport,” Reid said.

“Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the very best in his endeavours both on and off the field.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to bring talent into our Club.”

McShane was the top scorer in last season’s All-Ireland Championship, earning an All-Star award in the process.