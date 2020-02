Donegal Independent candidate Peter Casey has pledged to donate his Oireachtas salary to charities in Donegal if he’s elected to Dáil Éireann.

Mr Casey made a similar pledge during his campaign for the 2018 Irish presidential election.

The money would be used to support a number of charities locally and would include those which work to help children with learning difficulties.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Casey says its something thats close to his heart: