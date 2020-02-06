88 new houses approved for Derry and Sion Mills

Derry City and Strabane District Council have approved planning requests for a number of new housing developments in Sion Mills and Derry.

A total of 88 new dwellings received planning approval, 15 at Melmount Road in Sion Mills, 24 on the Letterkenny Road at Ballymagowan, and 49 in the Waterside area of Derry.

The buildings in Sion Mills will consist of a mixture of terraced houses and apartments at and around 127 Melmount Road.

The dwellings in the Ballymagowan area will consist of a three storey apartment building consisting of 12 apartments, as well as 12 semi-detached houses, built on a vacant site at 8 Letterkenny Road.

Meanwhile the 49 residential dwellings, as well as associated access and landscaping works in the Waterside area, are planned to be on the site of the former Ebrington Primary School.