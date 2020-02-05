‘Your Life Your Choice’ Road Safety Programme launched

A new road safety programme has been launched in Donegal to be delivered in secondary schools around the county.

‘Your Life Your Choice’ was developed by Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana and Pro Social Ireland, with the intention of saving young drivers’ lives.

Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell says with thousands of vehicles use the roads every day, road safety remains a priority issue for Donegal County Council as lives continue to be lost on our roads and no family should have to suffer the pain and loss of a loved one as a result of a road traffic collision.

The programme combines presentations by members of the Gardai with the use of Virtual Reality headsets which simulate a serious road traffic collision, with the viewer participating in the passenger seat of a VR car.

Pro Social Ireland complete the programme highlighting the importance of how every choice we make has a certain consequence emphasising that poor decision making on our roads will invariably lead to tragic outcomes.

Inspector Michael Harrison told the launch this week that Gardai in Donegal are of the opinion that it was necessary to develop the programme which will be delivered to TY students in Secondary schools. The programme has been piloted in a number of schools and the feedback we are getting is very positive. This new programme replaces the “It won’t happen to me” campaign which was delivered to secondary schools in Donegal for a number of years.