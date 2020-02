An independent election candidate in Donegal says he is concerned that tensions in the waters around Rockall last year may emerge again as a Brexit trade deal is discussed.

Moville based Arthur Mc Guinness says he’s had discussions with many fishermen in North Inishowen and elsewhere who believe Rockall could become a contentious issue during the talks which are getting underway this week.

Mr Mc Guinness says it’s a matter of concern: