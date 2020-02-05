Protest today at LUH over lack of Acute Stroke Unit

A Consultant Geriatrician will today lead a protest at the gates of Letterkenny University Hospital calling for the immediate establishment of an Acute Stroke Unit.

The issue has become one of the key talking points of the election campaign after Professor Ken Mulpeter said last month that up to 16 lives are lost each year because the hospital remains the only acute facility without a Stroke Unit.

Inviting people to join and support the protest, Professor Mulpeter is stressing it is not political, and parties have not been invited.

Last month, he told Highland Radio News that if the unit isn’t established this year, he will leave the hospital: