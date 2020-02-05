Protest in Letterkenny over childcare crisis today

Thousands of people are expected at a march in Dublin later in protest at the lack of government funding in the childcare sector.

A local protest in support of those in Dublin is getting underway outside the Donegal county childcare committee in Letterkenny at 11.30 am.

Organisers, The Early Years Alliance, say the issue of high fees and low pay has reached crisis point and needs to be addressed.

More than 1,700 childcare facilities, including daycare and pre-school services, will also close around the country as part of the action.

Chairperson of The Association of Childcare Professionals, Marian Quinn, says they’ve been left with little choice but to act: