Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair were crowned FAI Schools National Senior B champions today.

The Donegal side came from 2-1 down in extra-time to defeat St Joseph’s of Foxford in the final played at Ballisodare United in Sligo.

Patrick Ferry scored the winner just minutes from the end of extra time to give Ghaoth Dobhair the John Murphy Cup.

Stephen McFadden and an og were the other scores for Ghaoth Dobhair.