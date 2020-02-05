New Team for Caolan Irwin who joins Astro-JJR

Donegal’s Caolan Irwin will join the Astro-JJR Racing team for the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship this season as the team bid to go one better in the title chase.

The young Kilmacrennan man claimed a victory and podium finishes last year and will replace Shane Richardson, who moves up to the Superstock 1000 series with Stuart Tromans’ squad.

The championship runs over the same rounds as the British Superbike Series.

Irwin said: “I am delighted to be joining the Astro-JJR team for the 2020 Superstock Championship. Last season I saw the team as being the gold standard and they were very unlucky not to win the title.

“It is really a dream come true. I spoke with Stuart before the end of last season and again late December. I flew over to see him and I felt at home straight away. It’s also a great chance for me to work with James Jackson he done a great job last year with Shane in getting the new ZX6 working so I am grateful to have his experience behind me.

“The team has a proven pedigree working with riders like Sam Lowes, Peter Hickman and recently Shane Richardson to name but a few so I’m delighted to be able to add my name to this list.

“I’m also really excited to be teammates with Shane I learned a lot from him last year and we had a good friendship off track. I am excited to work together and bring the team the best results.”