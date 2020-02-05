Lift issue fixed at Letterkenny NCT centre

A road safety campaigner is calling on the National Car Testing Service to make all car tests free until issues with lifts are addressed.

Last week underbody testing on vehicles at all test centres was suspended, after concerns were raised over cracking in lift frames.

However the test is being resumed at eight centres including Letterkenny after the delivery of new lifts – bringing to 14 of 47 back operating this week.

But Susan Grey from road safety group PARC says it’s unacceptable many people are still having to pay 55 euro for a partial test: