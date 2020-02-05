Galway look to bounce back against Donegal – Sean Mulkerrin

After slipping to a late defeat at the hands of Kerry last weekend, Galway will look for a second win of the Division One campaign when they come to the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this Sunday.

A Galway victory against Donegal will leave them in a strong position going into the break while a second win for Declan Bonner’s side will keep them top of the Division.

Sean Mulkerrin marked David Clifford last time out and could be up against Michael Murphy this weekend.

Speaking with Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News, Mulkerrin says the side want to make up for last weeks loss…