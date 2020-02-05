Full NCT testing to resume in Letterkenny

A road safety campaigner says it’s “unacceptable” and “worrying” that checks on lifts at NCT centres only took place after problems were identified in the north.

Initial checks last week found cracking in at least one lift, leading to the suspension of underbody testing at all 47 centres.

The National Car Testing Service says new lifts at 14 centres should be operating shortly, with the Letterkenny centre set to fully operational by the end of this week. No date has yet been given for the resumption of full services in Derrybeg, Donegal Town or Carndonagh.

Susan Grey, founder of road safety group PARC says it’s a concern the problem was only found after it was highlighted across the border………….