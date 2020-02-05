Donegal research project aims to reduce cancer patients time in hospital

A major research project to be based in Donegal will explore ways to reduce the amount of time cancer patients spend in hospital by bringing some of their treatment into the community.

The €160,000 project will see some oral chemotherapy provided in GP community care centres, with the patients carefully monitored so the potential for this model to be rolled out elsewhere is assessed.

The initiative will be formally launched at a conference in Letterkenny at the weekend being hosted by Donegal Relay for Life, which is providing the funding for the project.

Its chairperson, Robert O’Connor, says this is the second major research project to be based at Letterkenny University Hospital: