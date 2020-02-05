Controversial walking routes withdrawn from Malin Head plan

A number of controversial walking routes have been withdrawn from the draft Visitor Management Plan for Malin Head.

The withdrawal was confirmed in a statement this afternoon from Donegal County Council and Failte Ireland.

For the past number of months, consultants have been working on the draft plan, with the intention of leveraging Malin Head’s position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The draft plan, which was published last month, contains a number of potential walking routes, with the council saying the potential for the development of walking as a key visitor experience is one of the strategies being considered.

However, on Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show and elsewhere, a number of landowners who would be potentially affected hit out at the plan, saying they were never consulted,

Today’s statement from the council and Failte Ireland says in light of concerns arising in the locality, a review of the walking route concepts and associated mapping, was undertaken by both agencies, and these routes are now being withdrawn from the draft Visitor Management Plan.

Instead, they will look for expressions of interest from local farmers and landowners, so walking routes can be developed in full consultation with the landowners concerned.

Statement in full –

Joint Statement by Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland

Malin Head Visitor Experience & Management Plan

5 February 2020

Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland are working with the local community, key agencies, business partners and stakeholders to deliver a Visitor Management Plan for Malin Head. The aim of this plan is to leverage Malin Head’s position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way. It will also help guide the future development of tourism for the wider area in a sustainable way that will deliver strong economic benefits to the local community.

A Joint Statement issued by Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland on 24th January outlined the consultation process with the local community and various stakeholders on the plan. The potential for the development of walking as a key visitor experience is being considered and some walking routes in the area were identified for potential development.

In light of concerns arising in the locality, a review of the walking route concepts and associated mapping, was undertaken by both agencies. These routes are now being withdrawn from the draft Visitor Management Plan.

As part of the overall process, and at a future date, it is proposed that we will look for expressions of interest from local farmers and landowners to develop walking route proposals in full consultation with the landowners concerned.

Donegal Co. Council and Fáilte Ireland are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the area to deliver a plan that will provide unique opportunities for tourism and economic development for Malin Head.

