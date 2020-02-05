Calls for urgent action on Strabane Out of Hours GP services

A West Tyrone MLA is demanding urgent action on the future of Strabane Out of Hours GP services.

It’s understood that the service cover has dramatically reduced in the last year to 26% coverage, meaning there was no out of Hours GP services in Strabane 74% of the time in 2019.

On-going funding problems is said to be the core issue.

Daniel McCrossan says the situation is leaving people at serious risk in not having adequate access to these services and given that given that Stormont is back up and running, action must now be taken: