Calls for more Donegal signage in Derry area

A meeting is to be arranged in a bid to enhance road signage and information directions for Donegal in the Derry area.

It’s thought that more can be done to encourage tourists visiting Derry to come to Donegal with on-going concern that currently there is little in place to entice them across the border.

Donegal County Council has agreed to pursue the matter further with colleagues in Derry.

The issue is being raised by Cllr Albert Doherty who says more needs to be done collectively to promote the north west region as a whole: