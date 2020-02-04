Staffing crisis in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service

There are 112 fewer psychologists than recommended in the HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

That’s according to the Psychological Society of Ireland, which claims new waiting-list figures are ‘shocking’. The issue has been highlighted several times in Donegal, with claims that proportionately, the North West has the highest waiting times.

Nationally, More than 200 children have been waiting for over a year for an appointment, with a total of 2,327 on the list.

Clinical psychologist Anne Kehoe, from the PSI, says there’s a staffing crisis in the service………