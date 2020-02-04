Muldoon returns to join Feely in Ireland squad

Ireland women’s head-coach Adam Griggs has brought three players into his squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wales.

One of the three is former Six Nations winner – Donegal’s Larisa Muldoon.

She is joined by her Ulster’s Neve Jones and Irish sevens player Hannah Tyrrell.

Muldoon’s inclusion means the squad now features two ladies from Ballybofey, Laura Feely was used as a replacement in the second half in last weeks win over Scotland.

Muldoon who has almost 50 caps was part of the Autumn International squad in November.