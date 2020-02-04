More titles for Chloe and Sam Magee

Sam Magee & Chloe Magee made history at the weekend, winning their 12th Irish National title as a pair in the Mixed Doubles.

The previous record stood since 1972. Chloe Magee has now won 26 National titles.

The Raphoe pair had a smooth run to the final at the National Indoor Arena and took the title in style with a comprehensive 21-11, 21-10 win over player Rachael Darragh & Paul Reynolds.

Chole added to her impressive national title record with a win in the Women’s Doubles with partner Sara Boyle.

Raphoe’s Josh Magee and partner Paul Reynolds claimed the Men’s Doubles title to make it Josh’s 5th men’s double’s title overall, defeating his older brother Daniel Magee & Sam McKay in the Final.