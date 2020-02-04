Mass goers targeted by thieves yet again

Mass goers have been targeted by thieves yet again.

Two cars were also damaged during the theft which happened at St Columba’s Church in Doneyloop on Sunday morning while mass was in progress.

The two cars were parked side by side and the driver’s window was smashed on one and the passenger window on the other.

One of the cars had a purse containing a small amount of money stolen from it and the other had two empty purses stolen from it.

One of the stolen purses was found a while later on the Alt Road, (road to Castlederg direction) so Gardai are appealing particularly to anyone who may have been on that road with a dashcam to come forward as the footage may assist with our investigation.

If anyone can assist in any way with this appeal please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.