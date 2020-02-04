Inishowen crash victim named

The man who died in yesterday’s single vehicle collision in Inishowen has been named locally as John Patton, who was originally from Derry.

Mr Patton was killed when his dark grey Volkswagen Golf left the road at Three Trees, on the main Muff to Quigleys Point road shortly before 4am yesterday morning.

The 34 year old, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road between 3.00am and 4.30am on 3rd February 2020, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.