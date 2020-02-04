Gardaí investigating Letterkenny burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occured in the Beechwood Road area of Letterkenny, between Wednesday the 29th of January and Saturday the 1st of February.

It is believed that entry was given through a rear bedroom window of the house, and volt leads as well as a transformer box with “SFC” engraved on it were stolen.

Anyone with any information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the transformer box can contact Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential line

on 1800 666 111.