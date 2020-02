The people of Ireland go to the polls this coming Saturday and ahead of the vote, Highland Radio is hosting two debates with those contesting seats in Donegal.

There are 13 candidates seeking 5 seats in Donegal and on Tuesday, 6 of those joined Greg on the Nine Til Noon Show to debate the big issues.

They were:

Joe Mc Hugh, Fine Gael

Charlie Mc Conalogue, Fianna Fail

Padraig Mc Laughlin, Sinn Fein

Mary T Sweeney, Aontu

John O Donnell, Non Party

Michael White, Green Party