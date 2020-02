It’s emerged that since Fine Gael came into government nine years ago, €62 million has been spent on agency staff at Letterkenny Hospital, €7.5 million of it in 2019.

The figures were received by Sinn Fein, who say the cost of agency staff at Letterkenny has increased by 150%.

Nationally, the total spent on temporary agency staff since 2011 has been €2.2 billion.

Donegal candidate Padraig Mac Lochlainn says it’s a disgrace that this money wasn’t spent on recruiting full time staff instead: