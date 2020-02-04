Cyclist remains in a serious condition after Lifford crash

A cyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital following a collision last week.

The crash, involving a bike and car happened on Friday morning at around 9am at Ballindrait in Lifford.

The car – a black Kia – was believed to have been travelling from Ballindrait towards Castlefin when the collision occurred at Springhill after the bicycle entered the road from an adjoining road.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

If anyone was on the stretch of road involved around that time and observed anything that would assist with the investigation or if anyone has dash cam footage then please ring Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.