Council Mica Redress Committee to meet in two weeks time

Donegal County Council Mica Redress Committee is to meet in just over two weeks time after the regulations governing the scheme were finally signed on Friday.

In a statement, the Council says it’s been engaging with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in relation to the Scheme, and that process continues.

Further information will be available in due course, with regard to the detail of the Scheme and the application process.

Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach Martin Mcdermott hopes that will happen this month……..