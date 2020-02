If Cockhill Celtic come through their replay with Kilnamanagh in the FAI Intermediate Cup they will be returning to Dublin in the quarter final.

The last eight draw was made in Abbotstown this morning and it will see the winner of the Kilnamanagh Cockhill game away to Killester Donaghcarney.

That replay will take place on Sunday 16th February at Kilnamanagh, with the quarter final game a week later on Sunday 23rd February.