Calls on NCT to ‘stop charging for a service they can’t provide’

Donegal Candidate Pearse Doherty is calling on the NCT to stop charging customers if they can’t provide the service to fully test and certify vehicles.

A nationwide audit is currently underway after test centres had to suspend part of the vehicle test due to concerns over cracks in lifts.

People are being told to return to the centre at a later date, so that the remaining tests, which involve the use of the mechanical lifts, can be undertaken.

But Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty says more clarity is needed as to what the implications are for customers until the matter is resolved: