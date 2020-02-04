Beya extra-time goal dumps LYIT out of CFAI Cup

The LYIT bowed out of the CFAI Cup this afternoon as the Letterkenny side lost 3-2 after extra time to Sligo IT at the Port Road Campus.

LYIT were 2-0 up in the first half with the goals coming from Corry McBride and Pat Loughrey.

Sligo pulled one back from the penalty spot just before the break and then forced two extra periods with an equaliser in the second half.

Dan Beya netted the winner for Sligo in the first half of extra time to knock Shane Byrne’s side out of the cup.

Brian Kavanagh and a Conor Gormley own goal were the other two scores for Sligo.

The season is not done yet for LYIT, They play Cork IT next Wednesday in Letterkenny in the Colleges and Universities League quarter final.