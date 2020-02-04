Average rents in Donegal second lowest in the country

Figures just released show rents have fallen for the first time in more than seven years.

The average national rent is now 1 thousand 402 euro a month, according to statistics compiled by Daft.ie.

In Donegal, rents were on average 4.5% higher in the final quarter of 2019 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €662, up 36% from its lowest point. That’s the second lowest in the country, just abover the figure recorded for Leitrim.

Rents in Dublin have risen by 3.5% in the last year, which is their slowest rate of increase since 2008.