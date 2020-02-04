12 women suffered delayed cancer diagnosis LUH – Claim

It’s been claimed that up to 12 women suffered a delayed cancer diagnosis at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It comes as a review of the hospitals gynaecological services is underway in light of alleged missed cancers at the unit.

Now, it’s been further claimed that there could be at least 10 further cases in the county.

Donegal-born doctor Margaret MacMahon, whose late sister Carol’s cancer was missed for two years, says she has been contacted by a number of families who are alleging sub-standard gynaecological care at the hospital.

She’s encouraging more people to come forward: