Special needs base added to new design for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí



The outgoing Education Minister has announced that a special needs base has been included in the new design for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town.

The major project Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí is now moving into the next stage of the detailed planning and design phase which includes all the applications for planning permission, fire certs, disability assess and tender documents.

In a statement, Joe McHugh: “The Department of Education and Skills has worked closely with the school both in assessing the need for facilities for children with special needs and furthermore in the last few weeks to ensure that the school can immediately move into the next phase of the planning and design as the project is being expanded.

“Credit to the staff, management and school community of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí for seeking to ensure the best facilities possible for children with special needs,” Minister McHugh said.