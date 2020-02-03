SF President will take part in Leaders’ Debate

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will take part in RTE’s Prime Time debate tomorrow night along with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail’s Michael Martin.

The broadcaster has also decided to invite the leaders of 5 other parties to a debate on Thursday night.

In making the decision RTE says it’s noted a BAI rule which says broadcasters should consider amending their coverage during a campaign if they feel it’s necessary for fairness and impartiality.

A Business Post/Red C poll of 1000 voters at the weekend showed both Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail on 24 percent with Fine Gael on 21 points.