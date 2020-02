Letterkenny’s Kathryn McDevitt won three medals at the Scottish Indoors Masters over the weekend, setting three personal bests in the process.

Kathryn won the 400m in 65:08, finished 2nd in the 200m in 28:23 and took third in the 60m Hurdles in 8:66.

Elsewhere, Finn Valley’s John Kelly set a new Ulster and Donegal record in the Shot Putt.

In a start of season event in Iceland, Kelly throw 18.15m to set the new record.

The throw was good enough for second.