Lack of funding in North West is real – SF Leader

Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald says the lack of funding in the North West of Ireland is not perceived, it is real.

Ms McDonald was the guest speaker at the Donegal Sinn Féin general election rally at the Clanree Hotel yesterday.

The Sinn Fein leader says people want change and people are looking for an alternative to deal with ongoing issues and to ensure in a time of economic recovery that people can feel the benefits of it in their pockets.

When asked what Sinn Fein would do to address the issues at Letterkenny University Hospital, Mary Lou McDonald said a substantial reform of the health system is needed: