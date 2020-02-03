Inishowen has longest waiting times for social housing

Inishowen has the longest waiting times for social housing in Donegal.

Figures provided by Donegal County Council show that someone who has already been approved for social housing can wait up to four years before they are allocated a council house.

This is followed by Letterkenny and Donegal at around three years while those on the list in Lifford / Stranorlar are waiting around two and half years.

Buncrana Cllr Jack Murray says he’s not surprised that Inishowen returned the highest figure because there isn’t enough social housing available on the peninsula: