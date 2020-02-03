Finn Harps sign Leo Donnellan

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Leo Donnellan for the 2020 season. The midfielder joins the club having impressed manager Ollie Horgan and the management team in preseason.

Donellan grew up in London and began his career in the QPR youth system, before playing with Dagenham and Redbridge and Mainstone United. The 21 year old has represented Ireland at U18 level, qualifying through his grandfather who was born in Castlegregory, County Kerry.

Speaking after the signing, he spoke of his excitement for a fresh start; “I knew about the league from my time with the national team and meeting some of the players. I was looking for a fresh start and thought maybe it could be a good fit. I’m delighted things have gone well so far.”

“I probably hadn’t been playing as much in England as I would have liked so I’ve enjoyed preseason and getting the minutes in the legs. I’m buzzing to sign with the club and hoping for a good season ahead. Its’ important that we can get off to a good start and pick up some points early doors.”

Ollie Horgan told club media; “Leo is a good lad and has done well since he came in. Its not easy to uproot yourself and give things a go especially in another country but he’s impressed myself and the rest of the management team and are delighted he’s with us now for the year ahead.”