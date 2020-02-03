Donegal Greens call for radical rethink on transport

The Green Party Donegal Election Candidate is calling for massive investment in Donegal’s transport infrastructure.

The Green Party’s Transport Policy for the county includes introducing free travel for all students, restoring rail connections to Sligo and Derry and allocating 20% of the national transport budget to the North West.

This would mean big investments in new bus routes, redesigning how transport works in Letterkenny and other urban centres, and focusing in particular on how rural transport can be transformed.

Michael White says Donegal is effectively shut off from public transport this needs to change: