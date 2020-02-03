Donegal Candidate calls for end to unequal pay in education sector

An Independent candidate for Donegal is calling for an end to unequal pay in the education sector for school secretaries and teachers.

School secretaries represented by Forsa are to hold a strike this Friday in Letterkenny and across the country while teachers under TUI will be striking tomorrow.

Some school secretaries are earning as little as €12,000 while In the case of teachers in secondary schools, a two-tier pay system still remains.

Outgoing Deputy Thomas Pringle says it’s something that the new Government needs to tackle: