Casey: Medical specialists should pay zero tax

Independent candidate Peter Casey says medical specialists should pay zero tax to ensure Ireland attracts the consultants needed to cut waiting lists.

Casey is claiming people in rural counties such as Donegal are paying with their lives because of the HSE’s inability to entice the specialists needed into regional hospitals.

He is backing calls for a reversal of the salary cuts imposed on new consultants appointed since 2012. He also supports scrapping the HSE recruitment embargo enforced by the government.

The Independent election candidate said new consultants should be treated how artists used to be: