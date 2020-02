The North’s First MInister has told the Stormont Assembly that the executive does support the expansion of the Magee Campus of Ulster University, but a business case will have to be produced.

Ms Foster said she expects the issue will be comprehensively addressed by the relevant ministers, but acknowledged it will be challenging.

Arlene Foster was answering questions from Foyle MLA Sinead Mc Laughlin, the former CEO of Derry Chamber………