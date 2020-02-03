Brennan expects tight affair against re-energized Galway

Donegal’s next task in Division One of the Allianz League is a home tie this Sunday against Galway at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

After the first two rounds of games, Donegal are top of the standings, ahead of Dublin and Kerry on score difference.

Sunday’s ten point win over Meath in Navan was a first of the league and Jamie Brennan says it takes the pressure off a bit ahead of the Galway game.

The Bundoran man has been speaking with Ryan Ferry on that Meath victory and the next assignment…